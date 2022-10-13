Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.66. 152,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

