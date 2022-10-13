Piper Sandler Trims AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Target Price to $46.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.