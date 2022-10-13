Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

