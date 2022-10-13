PlatinX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $543,351.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PlatinX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinX (PTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PlatinX has a current supply of 5,110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PlatinX is 0.03668049 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $470,598.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platinx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.