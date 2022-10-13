Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.