PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

PNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after buying an additional 1,295,002 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,080,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after buying an additional 994,836 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,264,000 after buying an additional 708,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,938,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.