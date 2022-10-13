Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Polymath has a market cap of $229.02 million and approximately $28.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

