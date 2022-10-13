PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $750,160.45 and $206.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00263933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016603 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin (POT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate POT through the process of mining. PotCoin has a current supply of 227,757,254.01987883. The last known price of PotCoin is 0.00362612 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.potcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

