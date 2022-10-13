PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.47

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 31029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.