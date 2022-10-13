PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,712. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 562.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

