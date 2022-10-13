PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.75. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,514. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,009,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

