Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

