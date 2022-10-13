Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $1,379,352.81 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,379,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,039,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,660,862.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of PRVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 566,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,741. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.18.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.