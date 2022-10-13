Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $1,379,352.81 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,379,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,039,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,660,862.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 566,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,741. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $382,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.