Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 988,373 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $50.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 265,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.