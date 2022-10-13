Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 16,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 20.71. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.