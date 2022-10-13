Prom (PROM) Market Cap Tops $89.90 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Prom has a total market cap of $89.90 million and $2.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00028154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,410.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.40989154 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,898,728.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

