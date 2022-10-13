Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $103.67 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00028465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $103.67 million and $198,304.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.75 or 0.27098770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.