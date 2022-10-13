PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.55. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGRU shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

PropertyGuru Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru



PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

