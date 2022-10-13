ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut ProQR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 13,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.81. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 478,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
