ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 4.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 4,946,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 74,188,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

