ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.51

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 141328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.