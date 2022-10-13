Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 11,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,715. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

