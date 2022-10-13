Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
PRLB stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 11,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,715. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
