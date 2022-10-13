Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $592.00

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $592.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain (HASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Provenance Blockchain has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Provenance Blockchain is 0.0262 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,877.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://provenance.io.”

