Provenance Blockchain Price Hits $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $50.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain (HASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Provenance Blockchain has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Provenance Blockchain is 0.0262 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,877.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://provenance.io.”

