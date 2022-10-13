Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.31.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.