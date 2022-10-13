Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Public Storage worth $111,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average of $334.72. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $280.83 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

