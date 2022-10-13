Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 10,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

