Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 10,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
