Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the September 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Q BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of Q BioMed stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 724,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

