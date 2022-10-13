Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

