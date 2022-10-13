Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

