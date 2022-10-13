Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

NYSE BX opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

