Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $146.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

