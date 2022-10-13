Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issued By KeyCorp

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synaptics in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Synaptics’ current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. Synaptics has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

