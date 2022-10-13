Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

