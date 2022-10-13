Qtum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $277.88 million and approximately $78.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00013714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.61 or 0.06647644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,368,848 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency . Qtum has a current supply of 103,944,501 with 104,367,723 in circulation. The last known price of Qtum is 2.62515846 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $39,858,171.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qtum.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

