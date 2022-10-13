QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 532,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

