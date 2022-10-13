Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.