Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,699. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

