Quantstamp 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188,806.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $188,806.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantstamp has a current supply of 976,442,388.321185 with 713,801,946.7046682 in circulation. The last known price of Quantstamp is 0.01531323 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $264,328.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantstamp.com/.”

