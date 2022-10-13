Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 136,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,049. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

