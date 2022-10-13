RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,138. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $495.31 million, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.90.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 10.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,011,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 198,272 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,861,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 282.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,920 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 166,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,142,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

