Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $1.78 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00009646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and $3.55 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle (RAD) is a cryptocurrency . Radicle has a current supply of 99,998,580 with 34,526,292.81950884 in circulation. The last known price of Radicle is 1.87054685 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,743,201.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radicle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

