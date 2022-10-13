RadioCaca Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.44 Million (RACA)

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. RadioCaca has a total market cap of $82.67 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of RadioCaca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RadioCaca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RadioCaca has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.01395627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.96 or 0.01539871 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001697 BTC.

RadioCaca Token Profile

RadioCaca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. RadioCaca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,439,371,074 tokens. The Reddit community for RadioCaca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RadioCaca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The official message board for RadioCaca is radiocaca.medium.com. RadioCaca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft.

RadioCaca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RadioCaca (RACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RadioCaca has a current supply of 431,418,233,271 with 329,439,371,074.6395 in circulation. The last known price of RadioCaca is 0.00026314 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $18,040,614.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radiocaca.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RadioCaca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RadioCaca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RadioCaca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

