Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

Radius Health stock remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Insider Activity

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 507.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

