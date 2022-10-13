Radix (XRD) Hits One Day Volume of $393,350.00

Radix (XRD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $257.76 million and approximately $393,350.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,675,090,568 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix (XRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Radix has a current supply of 12,123,620,561.38 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Radix is 0.05526096 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $334,980.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radixdlt.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

