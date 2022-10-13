Rally (RLY) Market Cap Reaches $58.38 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $58.38 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.18 or 0.27387381 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,450,196,433 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rally has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 3,450,196,433 in circulation. The last known price of Rally is 0.01779946 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $3,685,504.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rly.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

