Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,817.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 521,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 493,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $5,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.