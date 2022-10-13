Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Up 5.3%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02. 11,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 754,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

