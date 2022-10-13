Raymond James Trims ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Target Price to $11.00

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:ADSE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
