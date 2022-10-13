Raymond James Trims ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Target Price to $11.00

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth $354,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.