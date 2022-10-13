Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

